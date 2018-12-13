Keyesport American Legion Visits Veterans

Santa Claus joined several members of the Keyesport American Legion and one post member’s granddaughter this week to bring some Christmas cheer to veterans at Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Keyesport American Legion Post 1994 member Jim Blankenship told WGEL about 8 veteran residents received gifts of robes and afghans. Refreshments were served and the veterans visited with post members. Blankenship said over the years, there have been some moving experiences as part of this tradition.

Blankenship will be our guest on Public Affairs this Sunday after the 12:05 Bond County Area News on WGEL.