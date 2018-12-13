Knights Of Columbus Pancake & Sausage Day

The Greenville Kiwanis Club folded this fall. But thanks to the Greenville Knights of Columbus, a signature Kiwanis tradition will continue.

Randy Alderman, with the Knights, told WGEL the Club will hold their first pancake and sausage day Saturday, December 15 in the St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Serving will be from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The cost is $7.00 for adults, $4.00 for children ages 5-12, and children ages 4 and younger may eat free.

You can get your tickets at the door, or in advance at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store or Bradford National Bank.