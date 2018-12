Saturday morning, Jim Leitschuh took the oath of office for a four-year term as Bond County sheriff.

The event was held Saturday since Leitschuh and his family had already scheduled a vacation.

Judge John Knight administer the oath to Sheriff Leitschuh, who was surrounded by family and friends:

Earlier this year, Leitschuh was appointed sheriff, then he won the term in the November election. Leitschuh said he was honored to have Judge Knight conduct the ceremony.