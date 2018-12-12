Local Goodwill Abounds This Holiday Season

Last Friday and Saturday, the generosity of Bond County residents was on full display.

The Toys For Joy distribution was held Friday at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church and Saturday morning food baskets were given to residents of the county through the Bond County Canned Food Program.

Toys For Joy provided holiday happiness to about 130 families with more than 300 children. Both numbers are higher than last year.

Each child received one main gift, plus socks, underwear, gloves, hats and books were available.

Saturday, there were 210 food baskets picked up, and organizers said more boxes were distributed this week.

The baskets contained food from the annual Boy Scouts drive and items collected at local churches. Cash donations are used to purchase additional food, when needed.