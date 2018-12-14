Local Kids Got To Christmas Shop With A Cop

If you noticed an especially strong law enforcement presence on the Greenville square Thursday, there was no call for alarm. In fact, it was a happy occasion as several city, county, state, and Secretary of State officers were spreading Christmas cheer.

The Bond County Secret Santa Society held their second Shop With a Cop event Thursday, beginning with lunch at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta.

We caught up with Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh after lunch, who noted that the program is going. He said last year 7 or 8 kids participated and the number has grown to this year.

Click below to hear more:

After lunch, the kids were taken by Bond County Transit to Vandalia Walmart. The cops followed and did some Christmas shopping together.