Local Salvation Army Update

In the first 13 days of bell ringing for the Bond County Salvation Army campaign, just over $11,000 was collected.

This year’s goal is $25,000.

This Saturday, December 15, the bell-ringing at Capri IGA in Greenville will be very important to the campaign. IGA will match all donations that day, up to $1,000.

Funds collected are used to help the needy in Bond County throughout the year. Bell ringers are at the red kettles at Capri IGA, Buchheits and Dollar General in Greenville and at Casey’s in Mulberry Grove.

As of Tuesday, there were 11 more days in the bell-ringing campaign.

Donations can also be sent, in care of Jeff Hasenmyer, to Bradford National Bank in Greenville.

There is still as need for volunteer bell ringers. If you would like to help, call Mary Young at 618-553-4353.