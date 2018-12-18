MG Board Of Education Welcomes New Member

In their December meeting, the Mulberry Grove Board of Education welcomed a new member. Brooke Earnest was seated, taking the position of Teresa Tompkins who resigned from the board because she is moving from the district. Superintendent Stephen Phillips presented Teresa a plaque thanking her for her service. She served on the board since October, 2002. Brooke will serve until the next regular election in April.

There was a truth in taxation hearing at 6:00 p.m. Superintendent Phillips presented tax levy information, which was basically the same as he explained at the November meeting. During the regular meeting, board members approved the 2019 tax levy with a 6.44 percent increase over 2018.

In the financial report, Superintendent Phillips said fund balances look good. General state aid is still arriving on time.

The January meeting is Tuesday, January 22, at 6:00 p.m., due to the Martin Luther King holiday.