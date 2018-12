On Thursday December 6th, 2018 the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in the Section 19 Dairy Foods competition held in Hillsboro, IL. Mulberry Grove took 2nd place out of 9 schools. As individuals, three of the students from Mulberry Grove placed in the top ten.

Alexis Kelley- 6th place

Hannah Albert – 7th place

Brittney McMillin – 8th place