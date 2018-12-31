More On Alleged Murder Case

A new judge has been assigned to the murder case of James Andrew Hickman.

Hickman faces two counts of first degree murder. It is alleged on November 16, the 27-year-old Greenville man shook his infant son, allegedly causing his death.

At a hearing in Bond County Circuit Court on December 10, Judge Ronald Slemer recused himself from the case after Hickman’s attorney made an oral motion, requesting the associate judge step aside.

That was after Slemer advised in open court that in 2012, prior to becoming a judge, he had been appointed in Bond Country Circuit Court to be Hickman’s lawyer in a criminal case.

The chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit was advised of Judge Slemer recusing himself from the current case. He has appointed Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Hickman’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, January 4 in the Bond County courthouse.