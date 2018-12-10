More On Rt. 40 Injury Accident

By
WGEL
-

More information has been released concerning a single-vehicle accident on Rt. 40 early Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, Mark P. Mullen, age 28, of Aurora, Colorado, was eastbound on Rt. 40, at 12:29 a.m., Sunday, December 9, driving a 2017 GMC box truck pulling a 2007 Toyota passenger car. The truck apparently went off the right side of the road east of Fayette County Road CR 100E. The truck traveled 559 feet and struck a tree head on.

Mullen was trapped in the truck and Mulberry Grove and Vandalia Firefighters extricated him.

He was taken by helicopter to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

rex3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR