More On Rt. 40 Injury Accident

More information has been released concerning a single-vehicle accident on Rt. 40 early Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, Mark P. Mullen, age 28, of Aurora, Colorado, was eastbound on Rt. 40, at 12:29 a.m., Sunday, December 9, driving a 2017 GMC box truck pulling a 2007 Toyota passenger car. The truck apparently went off the right side of the road east of Fayette County Road CR 100E. The truck traveled 559 feet and struck a tree head on.

Mullen was trapped in the truck and Mulberry Grove and Vandalia Firefighters extricated him.

He was taken by helicopter to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.