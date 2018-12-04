During the Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting Monday, board members decided to seek tree service bids for 2019. Several trees around the village need removing or trimming. Bids are due by the January meeting Monday, January 7, 2019.

The board took action on several items of business. A sexual harassment ordinance was approved, approval of the sanitation district contract was tabled until the January meeting, the health inspection ordinance for rental property was amended to include the wording, “rental, non-owner occupied, property must be inspected once a year,” and CSX Railroad agreed to pay the village $1,000.00 a year to mow the railroad right-of-way in the village.

The Mulberry Grove Village Hall will be closed December 5 – 15. Bills may be paid using the drop box and emergency phone numbers will be posted on the door.