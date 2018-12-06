Multiple Drug Charges In Bond County

Five people have been recently charged in Bond County Circuit Court with alleged drug offenses.

Shari Pace, age 55, of Greenville, is charged with allegedly possessing less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. She was in court Wednesday, waived her right to a preliminary hearing, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Pace’s case will be set for trial. The defendant was released by Judge Ronald Slemer on $15,000 recognizance bond.

Shawn Willis, age 24 of Mulberry Grove, is charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. The charges are Class 2 and 3 felonies. His preliminary hearing is December 21.

Christopher G. Henderson, age 37 of Greenville, faces two felony counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The court set a preliminary hearing for December 21.

Johann Gehrlein, age 34 of Greenville, has been charged with alleged delivery of more than 15, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony; and alleged possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.

His preliminary hearing will be December 19.

Henry Waller III, age 23 of Fairview Heights, is charged with alleged possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony. He will be in court December 21 for a preliminary hearing.