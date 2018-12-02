Multiple Tornadoes Reported in Montgomery County Causing Major Damage

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Montgomery County Saturday evening starting around 4:15PM. The first reported funnel cloud sightings happened north of Sorento, and near Hillsboro. Before the storms had passed tornado sightings would be reported in Hillsboro, Litchfield, near Lake Lou Yaeger, Staunton, Raymond in Montgomery County and there will likely be more reports before the National Weather Service is done collecting damage information. It’s possible that more than 15 tornadoes touched down Saturday according to the NWS. Multiple injuries have been reported, many in Taylorville, but at news time no fatalities had been reported.

According to Taylorville daily news.com some people were trapped in their homes after the twisters ripped through Taylorville in Christian County. And rescue crews worked through the night to help residents. Heavy damaged was also reported in Staunton at Country Classic Cars. Power outages in some areas are likely to last well into Sunday as crews deal with the damage left behind.

NewWave Communications is also out in Greenville, causing a phone outage at the Bond County Sheriff’s department.

911 is still working but should only be used in emergencies, for all other contact with the Bond County Sheriff’s department residents should call the Greenville PD at 618-664-2131.