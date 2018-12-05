Oakland Raider Nick Morrow Hosts Share The Warmth Coat Drive

Greenville University graduate Nick Morrow was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played the most snaps of any Raiders rookie that year.

Nick had a day off from practice Tuesday and he told WGEL it was quite a transition moving from a Division III school to the NFL.

He credits his family and his Greenville connections for helping with that transition.

Morrow said in the off season he had an idea to help both his hometown, then the Greenville community. Over the summer he had a “Back to School” drive in his hometown. Now he is teaming up with his alma mater to host a “Share the Warmth” coat drive at Greenville University.

Morrow said he believes in living a life that is impactful to others.

Morrow said while this effort may put a smile on the faces of a lot of people in Greenville, he hopes it also brings the community together for fellowship and to learn about one another.

New and gently worn coats, scarves, gloves, hats, and blankets can be taken to the second floor offices located at 401 North Elm Street on the GU campus between 8 AM and 4 PM Thursday and Friday. Distribution of the items will be this Saturday from 1 to 3 PM in the HJ long Gymnasium on the campus. Everyone is welcome. Items may also be dropped off during the drive.