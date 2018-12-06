Original Christmas Musical At Greenville FCC

For the second year, an original Christmas musical is being presented at Greenville First Christian Church.

Performances are Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Co-creator of the musical, Jason Fishburn, said the production was written by Greenville resident Rich Young. Fishburn wrote original music. He said the story touches on the difficult emotions the holidays can bring about.

Click below to hear more:

Approximately 20 people are involved in the musical, which is 40 minutes in length. The cast has been rehearsing about 2 months and the band has been preparing the past 2 weeks.

The public is invited to see “Chasing Christmas” Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m.