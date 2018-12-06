Piety Art Gallery Opening In Greenville

A new art gallery is opening in Greenville.

Piety’s Art Gallery will be at 122 South Second Street, on the northeast corner of the intersection of South and Second.

An opening reception will take place Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 2.

The gallery, which will also serve as home for the Greenville Artist Guild, is the creation of Piety and Hyung Choi who moved to Greenville more than five years ago.

Hyung is a professor at Greenville University, chairing the physics and Engineering Program.

His wife, Piety, has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and she has shown her artwork at numerous exhibitions, including more than a dozen solo shows in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Korea.

At the opening reception, visitors will see pieces done by Piety and other local artists, as well as artwork by her artist friends from other states.

Hyung said that while the gallery is in honor of his wife, they both want it to be a place that promotes regional cultural awareness and provides art education to the general public.