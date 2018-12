The Greenville Square was especially festive, as the Bond County Project Parenting program celebrated their Christmas program Thursday morning. Many little ones gathered at the Globe Theatre.

Project Parenting Coordinator Laurie Schneck said everyone watched Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer on the big screen, enjoyed popcorn and snacks, made crafts, and visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For information, you can search for Project Parenting on Facebook or call 664-5009.