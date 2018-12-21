Santa Makes Another Appearance At Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

AMVETS Post 140 held their 23rd Annual Christmas Program at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center on Tuesday, December 18th.

The local AMVETS Post started the program during the Christmas season of 1995, along with a BBQ for the veterans during the summer season. The programs were made available by a special grant from the state AMVETS organization. The summer nursing home BBQ event was discontinued and the state grants become more difficult to obtain, so AMVETS Post 140 decided to fund the program on its own through funds from annual BBQ fundraisers.

Santa Claus joined the local AMVETS Post in distributing $25.00 gift cards for the local CVS store where family members or nursing home staff could purchase items as needed by the individual veteran.

There are eight veterans currently at the nursing home but only six were able to attend the program. All eight will receive a gift card. The eight veterans are Chet Shank, Ron Kautz, Tony Koberczky, Art Ripperda, Harry Kuper, Bill Schrage Jim Grueder and the first female veteran to attend the program, Lynn Hilmes.