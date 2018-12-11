Secret Santa Society Busy Over Holidays

The holiday season is upon us and the Bond County Secret Santa Society has been busy.

Shane Weathers from the society said the assistance provided to residents of the county is very needed. “There seems to be no end to the struggle at Christmas time here in Bond County,” he said. “You would be actually amazed at how many folks are out there, having a hard time.” Weathers said the group has been working hard, wrapping many presents.

Click below to hear more:

There are several Secret Santa events still to be held including Shop With A Cop, visits with Santa Claus from 10 AM to 1 PM every Saturday in Whoville in the former Metzger’s Building, and more.

Click below to hear his comments:

Weathers reported there is still time to register for help this holiday season. The cutoff date is December 19. You can apply or nominate someone on the organization’s Facebook page.

Click below for more:

The society conducts various events during the year to raise money.

Anyone wishing to donate money or gifts can email the society at BondCountySecretSantaSociety@gmail.com.