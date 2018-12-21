Smashed Vehicle Windows In Highland

Highland Police are investigating reports of vandalism after residents woke up Thursday morning to smashed car windows and property damage.

According to Highland Police Chief Chris Conrad, they are searching for two males, in their late teens or early twenties, driving a black or dark blue Chevy or GMC four-door truck. As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, police had taken 11 reports of damage, all of which were smashed car windows.

The pair’s spree began about 3:00 a.m. Thursday, at the Park & Ride near Highway 40 where several cars were damaged. Conrad said the pair then headed toward town hitting locations randomly, north and south of the railroad tracks.

The two suspects used crowbars, bricks, and stones to smash car windows and one witness reported seeing them smash a window with a crowbar.

Highland Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 654-2131.