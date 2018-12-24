Suspects Admit To Highland Vehicle Damage

Suspects have been identified and they have allegedly confessed to damaging a dozen vehicles in Highland on December 18 and 20.

According to the Highland Police Department, the investigation resulted in several juveniles being identified as suspects. They have been contacted and have taken full responsibility for the damage, which consisted of vehicle windows broken out.

The Highland department has forwarded information to the Madison County state’s attorney’s office for possible charges.

Last week, Highland officers responded to at least 10 separate incidents of damage to 12 different vehicles. The damage occurred at the Park and Ride along Route 40 and continued at various locations in the city, north and south of the railroad tracks.

It is believed the suspects used crowbars, bricks and stones to do the damage.

Highland police officials expressed their appreciation to all witnesses and the general public for providing information which led to identifying the suspects.