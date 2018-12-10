Thrift Shop Event A Big Success

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary’s annual pre-Christmas Thrift Shop sale was a big success Sunday.

Hundreds of people shopped at the three-hour event. They were excited because most merchandise throughout the store was 75 percent off.

A long line formed outside the front door and the shoppers rushed in beginning at 12:30 p.m. For the first couple of hours all shopping carts were in use.

Sales for the three hours totaled nearly $2,000, about $500 more than was brought in last year. That means the shoppers bought close to $8,000 worth of items at full price.

In addition to the many shoppers, the success of the event can be credited to the dedicated group of Thrift Shop volunteers who worked throughout the three hours.