Tupou Found Fit To Stand Trial

A Greenville man charge with the alleged stabbing of three women on September 26 has been found fit to stand trial.

A fitness hearing was held last week got Daniel Tupou, age 30, of Greenville.

After reviewing a fitness report from a psychologist, Judge Ronald Slemer ruled Tupou will stand trial. Tupou then waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pled not guilty to all charges.

A pre-trial session has been scheduled in court for February 27 with a jury trial set for March 11.

The defendant is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

The alleged incidents occurred at homes along West Harris Avenue in Greenville. Police reported two of the female victims were stabbed in the back and one in the stomach and back. They were taken to hospitals for treatment and then released.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive for the attacks.

Tupou remains incarcerated in the Bond County jail.