Two File For Three Open KPD Seats

The Kingsbury Park District will have an election in the spring to select board members.

There are three openings, but only two persons filed petitions as of the deadline Monday.

Candidates include Barb Smith and Kyle LaTempt.

Smith is seeking re-election. Tommy Simpson chose not to run again.

The other position has been vacant for several months, since Jose Lirios resigned. The board has not been able to agree on his replacement among those who expressed interest in the position.

The election will occur on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.