Two File For Unit 2 Board Positions, One Seat Left Open

Monday was the final day for petitions to be filed for the upcoming school board elections.

In Bond County Community 2, just two persons filed for the three four-year openings on the board.

Seeking re-election will be Randi Workman and Nate Prater, both from Greenville.

In just the past week, a board member has resigned. Greg Zykan, whose term was to expire in the spring, has left the board due to moving outside the district.

According to Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson, the board has 45 days to fill the vacancy. If that does not occur, then the regional superintendent has another 30 days to make an appointment.

The spring election is Tuesday, April 2.