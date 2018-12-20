Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

Staffing matters were addressed by the Bond County Unit 2 school board at its meeting Monday night.

Jessica Ronat was hired as a special education aide at Sorento School, Janice Myers was approved as a night shift custodian at Pocahontas School, and Alisha Chancellor is the new food service manager for Greenville junior high and elementary.

Resignations were accepted from Trisha Huels as high school food service manager and Lauren Hahn as assistant high school volleyball coach. The retirement of Mary Pruemer, as an aide at Greenville Elementary School, was accepted, effective the end of this school year.

Lance Ward was hired as high school boys track coach and Jordie File is the new high school girls track coach.

A motion was approved to increase the work load of Sorento School food service employees by one-half hour.

Diana Moore, food service employee at Pocahontas School, was granted an unpaid leave of absence for the first three months of 2019.

Volunteer coaches approved by the board were Kristine Hand for the high school dance team and Erin Cummings for the Greenville Jr. High volleyball program.