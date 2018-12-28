Unit Two Mission, Goals Document

For several months earlier this year, Bond County Community Unit 2 received input for development of a new strategic planning plan.

Over 1,200 students, faculty and staff members, family members and other residents of the district attended meetings and completed surveys.

Superintendent Wes Olson said thoughts were provided about what is being done well in the district and what areas need improvement.

Sessions were held the last two months for data to be reviewed by the board and facilitator’s group.

At the December board meeting, Superintendent Wes Olson presented a document with the district’s mission and goals. He said he wants everyone in Unit 2 to be engage, empower, and excel.

The mission and goals document will eventually be placed on the Unit 2 website.