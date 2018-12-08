Variance Approved By Board Of Adjustments

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met Tuesday evening and approved a variance matter.

A brief public hearing was held on Kenneth Burge’s request to receive a variance from the garage size limitation in the Greenville Unified Development Code.

Burge wants to add to his existing garage near his home along Illinois Rt. 140.

City Code Enforcement Officer Joe Craver recommended the request be approved and board members did so on a 4 to 0 vote. Conditions Burge must follow include constructing the addition within all setback requirements, and having the addition constructed with materials comparable to the current garage. The new construction cannot exceed 26 by 42 feet in size.

The Board of Adjustments’ recommendation to approve the variance now goes to the city council.