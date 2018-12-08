Volunteers & Community Come Together To Help Taylorville

On Friday U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) thanked volunteers and community members who have worked to help clean up damage in his hometown of Taylorville after the town was hit by a tornado on December 1st.

Recovery efforts are on-going. Many local volunteers and many in the surrounding communities in central Illinois have donated time and money to assist Taylorville.

“I cannot thank everyone who has volunteered to help friends, neighbors, and even strangers enough. First responders and other volunteers stepped up to make sure people were safe and immediately began the recovery efforts. To see my community and friends help each other; that’s what makes small-town America great. That’s what makes Taylorville great. We still have a long way to go but the support has been amazing to see,” said Davis.