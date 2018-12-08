Volunteers & Community Come Together To Help Taylorville

By
WGEL
-
A group of volunteers from Laborers Local 477 worked Saturday night and all day Sunday assisting with damage clean up.

On Friday U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) thanked volunteers and community members who have worked to help clean up damage in his hometown of Taylorville after the town was hit by a tornado on December 1st.

Recovery efforts are on-going. Many local volunteers and many in the surrounding communities in central Illinois have donated time and money to assist Taylorville.

“I cannot thank everyone who has volunteered to help friends, neighbors, and even strangers enough. First responders and other volunteers stepped up to make sure people were safe and immediately began the recovery efforts. To see my community and friends help each other; that’s what makes small-town America great. That’s what makes Taylorville great. We still have a long way to go but the support has been amazing to see,” said Davis.

Davis thanks first responders and volunteers in Taylorville who have helped clean up damage on Sunday.

Davis and Brig. Gen. William Robertson, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, fold a veteran’s flag after the flag pole was damaged during the tornado. Governor Bruce Rauner talks to the veteran about the damage.


WSOY in Decatur hosted a radio-thon that raised $50,000 in just three hours for the Taylorville food pantry. Pictured are food pantry volunteers accepting the check from WSOY.

Jonathan from Illinois State University and a crew from Molina Health Care joined the McPeek volunteer crew to help the Wells family clean up their home, which was sustained severe damage from the tornado.
Davis thanks Brad Schaive and other volunteers Laborers Local 477.

