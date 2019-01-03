2018 Court Cases Review

Bond County Circuit Clerk Rex Catron has released his annual report regarding the caseload handled in Bond County Circuit Court last year.

One of the biggest changes occurred in traffic citations issued by police officers working in Bond County. The number decreased by nearly 22 percent to 6,164 tickets. Catron said most of that was due to fewer interstate patrols by Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, for a variety of reasons.

Charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs fell from 33 cases in 2017 to 20 last year.

Among criminal cases, there were 177 felonies, a decrease of five, and 98 misdemeanors, a drop of 23. Catron reported 49 percent of the felonies were drug cases.

On the civic case side of the office, orders of protection increased 27 percent to 136.

The 18 adoption cases were four more than in 2017 and divorce filings went up four to 94. Total lawsuits filed were lower. In Bond County, there were 65 lawsuits, 8 fewer than two years ago.

Catron advised total civil cases in 2018 decreased by 0.78 percent, compared to the previous year, and total criminal/traffic cases fell by 21.8 percent.