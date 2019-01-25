2019 Bond County Fair Details

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Fair Board, events for this year’s fair were discussed.

The fair will be Thursday, August 1 through Tuesday, August 6.

The I-70 Quarter Midget Association is planning to have quarter midget races at the I-70 Speedway on the fairgrounds during fair weekend.

The plan is to have the Little Miss Pageant and county talent contest on Thursday, tractor pulls on Friday, the demolition derby on Saturday, a rodeo on Sunday, the fair queen and junior miss pageant on Monday and the parade on Tuesday.

Board members voted against a horse speed show for this year, indicating the event lost money last year.

They agreed to hire a band to perform on the midway Friday night.

A discussion was held about possible construction of permanent restrooms on the fairgrounds. No decision has been made where to place them, so the board tabled the topic for now.

It was reported the fair association is the recipient of $54,400 from the state. It was decided to place the money in a separate account until decisions are made regarding projects to fund. Board President Craig Woker said the association cannot spend the money for premiums or operations, and the board would like to use it to do something noticeable to the public.