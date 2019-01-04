4-H Robotics Workshop Series

Clinton County 4-H will host a robotics workshop series for youth ages 8-18 starting in late January. The series will run January 28, 29, February 4,5,11 and 12. 4-H membership is not required to participate, but advance registration is needed by January 22. This workshop series if free for active 4-H members, and $10 for non-members.

The beginner sessions will be from 5-7 p.m. for youth who are new to robotics. Intermediate sessions will be from 7-8 p.m. for youth who have some previous robotics experience. All sessions will be held at the Clinton County Extension Office, 1163 North 4th Street in Breese.

Registration can be made online at web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/, or by calling 618-526-4551. For more information about the Clinton County 4-H Program, find us on Facebook at Clinton County IL 4-H, or online at web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw.