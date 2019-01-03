A Big 2018 For DeMoulin Museum

A new location for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville led to a big 2018 for the tourist attraction.

The museum is now located at 205 South Prairie Street.

Curator John Goldsmith said it has a busy year. He noted the museum has been open almost ten years and this is their first year in the new location. Over 1,200 people visited the museum from 25 states and 5 foreign countries.

Among the tour groups were several from churches and travel clubs. Members of the Fords Unlimited Car Club also visited.

Goldsmith presented some of the highlights for the year, including a live concert on the museum grounds; a Masonic Library Museum Association conference; the unveiling of the Atlanta Olympic Band display; and a Boy Scout night at the museum.

Goldsmith said local residents have an open invitation to visit. He said there are new displays in the works for the New Year.

The DeMoulin Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the winter. Admission is by donation.

Group tours can be booked by calling 618-664-4115 or emailing goatmuseum@gmail.com.