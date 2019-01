The Greenville Public Library is observing Australia Day Saturday.

It’s an extra special day for Library Director Jo Keillor. Her father was born and raised there. On Saturday, patrons can choose either a biscuit (a cookie) or a lolly (candy).

Click below to hear more:

You must check out materials to get your biscuit or lolly.

The library is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.