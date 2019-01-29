Be Ready For Extreme Cold

Dangerously cold weather is upon us. Winds on Wednesday morning will allow wind chills to drop as low as -40 over parts of northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. The dangerously cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, so please be careful when heading out doors.

The National Weather Service says when you are outside you should wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Wear a hat and try to stay dry and out of the wind. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

At home, to keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall, let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet and open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees. If you plan to be away, have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing or drain and shut off the water system, except for indoor sprinkler systems.

Never run generators indoors and never use a gas oven to heat your home.

Bring your pets inside and keep salt away from their paws.

To prepare your vehicle, check you battery, fluids, and tire pressure. Make sure you have jumper cables and pack a blanket.

Illinois State Police have announced additional patrols during the cold snap.

They remind motorists to allow extra time to get to your destination, make sure someone is aware of your travel plans, and make sure your cell phone is fully charged.