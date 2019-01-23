Boil Order For Parts Of Highland Following Main Repair

Parts of Highland were without water for part of Wednesday. With water now restored, a boil order is in effect for customers on Deal, Cedar, and Birch Streets, as well as portions of West Monroe Street, Broadway, Highland Road, and New Trenton Road.

Highland Public Works Director Joe Gillespie told WGEL the boil order is necessary following replacement of a water main at the corner of Beech and Broadway. The replacement is part of a citywide project to replace aging infrastructure.

The boil order is in effect until further notice and is expected to last 24 to 48 hours. WGEL will announce when it is lifted.

Until then, Gillespie reminds any water intended for cooking or drinking should be boiled for a minimum of five minutes before use.

For more information, call 654-6823 or visit the City of Highland, Illinois Public Works page on Facebook.