Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh is warning of a scam in the area. He reports his department has received complaints from Bond County residents who have been approached by someone trying to sell “extra crushed gravel” at an inflated price.
Leitschuh says if anyone comes to your residence to sell you this gravel for your driveway, you should call the Bond County Sheriff’s Department immediately at 664-2151.
Bond County Sheriff Warning Of Scam
Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh is warning of a scam in the area. He reports his department has received complaints from Bond County residents who have been approached by someone trying to sell “extra crushed gravel” at an inflated price.