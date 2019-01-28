Bond County SWCD Annual Meeting

The annual meeting and luncheon of the Bond Country Soil and Water Conservation District will be Friday, February 8 at the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. The event begins at noon.

Following the meal, two directors will be elected to two-year terms, a business meeting will be held, and short program will be presented.

The Harold Gehrig Scholarship winners will be announced.

There will then be a locally-led session to discuss resource concerns in Bond County.

For more information call the district office at 664-3590, extension 3.