Relax . . . courtesy of the Greenville Public Library.

Jo Keillor, library director, tells us Tuesday’s special event is “Bubble Bath Day”. The first 20 patrons will receive a “bubble bath bomb”, donated by Seven Oaks Realty and made by Eden’s Glory.

To receive the bubble bath item, persons must check out materials at the library, which is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.