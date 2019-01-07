Carlyle Lake Increasing Downstream Releases

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 448.32 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD), with a release of approximately 4,970 cubic feet per second (cfs). The inflow for Sunday, January 6, 2019 was approximately 4,860 day second feet (dsf). With current precipitation on the ground, Carlyle Lake has crested. In order to free up flood control storage in the lake and to continue to provide benefits to other project purposes, in accordance with the water control plan, downstream releases will be increased to approximately 8,000 cfs on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Carlyle Lake Dam is operating as designed, helping to reduce stages on the Lower Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers. Near record precipitation and flows on downstream tributaries including Shoal Creek and Crooked Creek resulted in high water levels downstream of Carlyle Lake that have receded.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation. For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil