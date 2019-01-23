Cattle Trailer Crash On I-70

At approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, a truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 70 near milepost 85, approximately 2.5 miles east of Altamont, when the truck left the roadway, entered the median and overturned. The truck was hauling a trailer full of cattle.

Thirty of the thirty-nine cattle were safely rescued by emergency personnel and volunteers. Lanes of travel on I-70 were intermittently delayed for approximately seven hours.

The Illinois State Police remind motorists to always avoid using hand-held electronics while driving and always remain alert in areas where emergency workers are present.