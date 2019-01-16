CEO Class To Host Dodgeball Classic

On Sunday January the 27th, this year’s Bond County CEO class will be hosting a dodgeball tournament as their class business. The event will be located in Greenville University Recreational Center (425-499) North Elm Street. The tournament will provide a fun and competitive environment all can enjoy, whether it be by directly participating or viewing the event. The community is invited to participate in this event. Prize money will be awarded to those who place in first ($600), second ($400), and third ($200).

George Timmerman, the CEO of the business, said, “Our class is really looking forward to this event. Events like these provide the perfect environment for the community to connect. Where else can you see a teacher take out a police officer?”

The deadline for team sign ups is January 18th. Sponsorship bundles are also available to businesses looking to advertise. The various levels of sponsorship will remain available until the 18th as well. General Admission will be $2/per and can be purchased at the door the day of the event. The event will take place from 12:00 to 4:00 on Sunday the 27th.

Registering a Team:

Team members must be 16 years or older

Teams will be composed of 8 players

$200/team or $25/player

The tournament has been organized by the Bond County CEO class. CEO is an entrepreneurship class available for high school seniors. Throughout the program students learn valuable business skills and have the opportunity to run both a business as a class and a personal business. Profits from the tournament will help students launch their own businesses.

For more information contact us at CEOdodgeballclassic@gmail.com