CEO Dodge Ball

The Bond County CEO class held a successful fund-raising event Sunday afternoon.

Class members created and operated a dodge ball tournament held at the Greenville University recreation center.

Sixteen teams were in the event.

CEO member George Timmermann said the 15 students were happy with the turnout. Many signed up at the last minute, but all slots ended up full. He said the project was an adventure and very educational.

The CEO program teaches entrepreneurship. Class Facilitator Jesse Tyrrell said the students learned a lot through the event.

Proceeds from the Dodge Ball Classic are split among the students to help them create their own businesses. Later in the school year, a public expo will be held to present those businesses.

Class members are Aly Ahern, Sam Barber, Chandler Hans, Karen Kennedy, Sam Knebel, Braeden Links, Grant McCullough, Bethany Miller, Evan Oakley, Kennedy Quick, Dylan Sanders, Levi Siebert, George Timmermann, Emily Unterbrink, and Cody Vonberg.

They are seniors at either Mulberry Grove High School or Bond County Unit 2 High School.