Chamber Holds New Faces & Places Meeting

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce held their new Faces and Places meeting Thursday at the Bradford Bank Community Room. The event began with the recognition of chamber board member, Pat Kious, who had served on the board for many years and was a part of planning and volunteering at many chamber events. Kious, from the First National Bank, received a plaque from current chamber president Randy Alderman.

New chamber board members, Dusty Bauer from the First National Bank and Bill Walker from the City of Greenville, were introduced as was new chamber director Elaine McNamarra.

A large group of young people were in attendance with the Bond County CEO program. As was a representative from Greenville FCI who expressed his gratitude for the business communities support for the prison workers that are currently not being paid during the government shutdown.