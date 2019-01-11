City Water Plant Update

For almost two years, City of Greenville officials have been looking at the possibility of upgrading or replacing the water plant.

A water plant study was completed and discussions have been underway to gather additional information. City Manager Dave Willey said cost estimates vary depending on the size of the project, from $12 million to $28 million.

City officials have visited four other water plans and are in contact with engineers who designed the ones they liked.

Willey said the Effingham engineering firm of Milano and Grunloh has been contacted. Another firm has been secured to look into the possibility of applying for grants.

The city is only looking to the future, according to Willey, as the plant continues to produce a good product. He said the plant is over 50 years old. He stressed that the city is, “not having any difficulty at all producing great water.” He said the goal is to address the city’s future need for water.

Any final decisions regarding the water plant will be made by the city council.