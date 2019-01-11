Closings & Cancellations

Friday night’s Greenville Comets basketball game has been cancelled.

The Mulberry Grove Aces games in the Morrisonville Tournament Friday night and Saturday are cancelled.

Friday night’s Greenville Jr. High Bluejays volleyball game has been cancelled.

Saturday morning basketball at Greenville High School is cancelled.

Saturday’s Comets game at the Litchfield Tournament has been cancelled.

The freshman boys’ basketball tournament at Raymond has been cancelled for Saturday. Two games will now be played Monday, January 21.

The freshman girls’ basketball games Saturday in Jerseyville have been cancelled.

The Greenville High School Scholar Bowl match Saturday is cancelled.

The DeMoulin Museum will be closed Saturday.

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop will be closed Saturday.

The special registration day scheduled for Saturday at Kaskaskia College and all education centers has been re-scheduled for Monday, January 14 from 4 to 8 PM or until all students have been served. For more information call 545-3000. Students are reminded there is still time to register for the spring semester.

The Greenville Pilots Association annual luncheon, scheduled for Saturday, January 12, is rescheduled for Saturday, January 19, at 11:00 a.m.