Collection To Benefit FCI Employees

Blue Lives Matter in Bond County is hosting a collection drive to benefit employees of the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution while they are not being paid during the government shutdown. A trailer will be parked next to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department on South Second Street in Greenville Tuesday, January 22 from 11 AM to 7 PM. Items being requested are nonperishable food and any household products such as soap, detergent, diapers and wipes, toiletries, etc. For more information, send a text to 314-520-0342 or find Blue Lives Matter in Bond County on Facebook.