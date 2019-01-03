Confederate Railroad Headliners At 2019 Fourth Fest

All aboard for a night of Southern country-rock fun as Confederate Railroad comes to Greenville to headline the entertainment at this year’s Bond County Fourth Fest. Serving as the backing band for country legends David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck provided Confederate Railroad with the chance to hone their skills prior to releasing their first album in 1992. The self-titled album went double platinum in sales and spawned six Top 40 hits on the country charts, including “Jesus and Mama”, “Queen of Memphis”, and “Trashy Women”. Behind the lead vocals of singer Danny Shirley, Confederate Railroad charted 10 songs in the Top 40.

Rex Catron, Bond County Fourth Fest chairman, said Confederate Railroad continues a tradition of lively bands performing at the event. “Everyone had a great time last year at the Kentucky Headhunters concert, we thought Confederate Railroad would provide the same fun, sing-a-long, party atmosphere.”

Confederate Railroad is scheduled to take the Bradford National Bank main stage at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th, prior to the fireworks spectacular. The concert and fireworks are free. Additional entertainment will be announced in the near future.

Fourth Fest is coordinated by The Bond County Independence Day Festival Association, a 501c3 under the Bond County Community Foundation. Some fundraisers will be held in the spring to help cover some of the costs of the event.