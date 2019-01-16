County To Look Into Courthouse Lactation Room

In the Bond County Board meeting Tuesday, State’s Attorney Dora Mann reported that the Supreme Court is mandating courthouses to offer a lactation room to nursing mothers.

The room is required to be separate from a restroom and must contain a chair, a table, and electrical outlet, and a sink with running water, if possible. Mann said she believes the sink will eventually be a requirement so it should be included from the start.

Signs must be posted for the room and all courthouse staff must be trained on how to direct members of the public to the room.

The room must be open by July 1st. The directive is an unfunded mandate.

No action was taken on the matter, but board members said they would talk with other county officials to identify a potential space for the room. Construction will likely be required.