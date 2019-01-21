December Bond County Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess received 52 animal complaints during the month of December. 28 were from the county and 24 came from within the Greenville city limits.

12 dogs were impounded. 8 of them were released to owners, 1 was adopted from the shelter, and 1 was given to a no kill shelter outside of Bond County.

15 cats were impounded. 13 cats were released to owners, 2 were released to no kill shelters outside of Bond County, and 1 cat was euthanized.

Two animal bites were reported last month, both in Greenville.